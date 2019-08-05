3,247 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 164.0% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.94. 138,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

