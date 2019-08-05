25,725 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 205.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 168,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,461 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

