24,000 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,631 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital restated an “average” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 227,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,326. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.