2,198 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,711,428,000 after buying an additional 568,488 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $94,444,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after buying an additional 291,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,995,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $19,861,943.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,719 shares in the company, valued at $38,472,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,145 shares of company stock worth $31,406,110. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,542. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $195.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.63.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.