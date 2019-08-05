$190.63 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $190.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.50 million and the lowest is $187.70 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $176.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $741.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $771.68 million, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $797.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

