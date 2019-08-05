$19.67 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce $19.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.55 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $17.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $79.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $79.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.69 million, with estimates ranging from $80.61 million to $86.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 52.70%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 653,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 125,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,899. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

