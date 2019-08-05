167 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,403,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,684,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,346 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,885,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 676,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $5.29 on Monday, reaching $173.91. 31,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,740. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

