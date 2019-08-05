15,000 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ONEOK by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $72.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 124.46%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

