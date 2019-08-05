1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives €41.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.03 ($47.71).

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

1&1 Drillisch stock traded down €0.70 ($0.81) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.04 ($30.28). The company had a trading volume of 190,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €24.10 ($28.02) and a 12-month high of €49.66 ($57.74). The business has a fifty day moving average of €28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

