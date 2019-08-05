$14.03 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce sales of $14.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the lowest is $12.60 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $3.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 269.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $66.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $70.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $142.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $169.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 549.07% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Laidlaw set a $18.00 target price on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. 709,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $24.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $50,069.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at $934,352.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Arkowitz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,135.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,512 shares of company stock worth $226,775. 16.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 53,692.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

