12,208 Shares in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 755.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 822,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 3,091.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,871,000 after acquiring an additional 793,108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 17,615.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 772,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,224,000 after acquiring an additional 768,557 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,999,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,309,000 after purchasing an additional 315,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 175,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.