12,033 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. 282,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,205. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

