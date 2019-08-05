$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ CQP traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 5,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

