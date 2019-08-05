$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.51 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $21.53. 97,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,938,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 182,035 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,434,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,294,000 after acquiring an additional 136,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.