$0.90 EPS Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,677. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.