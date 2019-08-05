$0.64 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

MBWM traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,946. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.