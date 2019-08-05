$0.64 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.97%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.
MBWM traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,946. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
