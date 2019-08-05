-$0.60 EPS Expected for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBPH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,857. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

In other Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals news, Director Scott Andrew Smith acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Freve acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1,395.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

