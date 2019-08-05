$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Nextgen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $76,583.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,004 shares of company stock worth $364,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

