-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Carberry purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $63,450 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after buying an additional 3,121,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYME traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,840. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

