ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,107 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5,051.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,841 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 129.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,107. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

