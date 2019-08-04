ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,519,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.12. 3,228,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

