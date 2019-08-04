ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,307.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,947,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,754 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,812,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,959 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,669,000 after purchasing an additional 579,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,868,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,468,000 after purchasing an additional 503,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 1,021,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,860. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $98,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,487.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

