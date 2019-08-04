ZPER Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $10,983.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00401696 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00073708 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007001 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,701,316 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, BitForex, Allbit, Bit-Z and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.