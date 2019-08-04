ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $47-47.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.93 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of ZIXI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $518.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

