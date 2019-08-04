Zhang Financial LLC Buys 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,718 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $15.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,682. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

