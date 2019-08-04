Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $2,587.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.01377229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00109464 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,248,700 coins and its circulating supply is 20,953,700 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

