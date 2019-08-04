ZelCash (ZEL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $612,197.00

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. ZelCash has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $612,197.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.00981776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00257722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004963 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003559 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 71,880,950 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

