Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

Shares of COST traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.50. 1,925,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,776. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

