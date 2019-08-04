Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMERCO by 72.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMERCO by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 567.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $5,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.92. The company had a trading volume of 66,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.71. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $403.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $725.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.23 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHAL. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

