Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 60,756 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,756 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 317.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,626,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.03.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.