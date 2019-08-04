Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 227.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,370 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,320,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.93. 365,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $140.28 and a one year high of $237.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.24. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,192.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

