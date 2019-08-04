Zcash Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $64.30 or 0.00600817 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Coinroom, Upbit and Braziliex. Zcash has a market capitalization of $457.71 million and $105.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00163443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00076625 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003229 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 7,118,019 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

