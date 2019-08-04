Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CONN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 372,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.21. Conn’s has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $42.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman Miller purchased 11,765 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $200,357.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,647 shares of company stock valued at $480,228. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at $178,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

