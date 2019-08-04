Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMAL. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Amalgamated Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.93.

AMAL traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 12,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.