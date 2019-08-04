Zacks: CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Given $5.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $5.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSS Industries an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSS Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Shares of CSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 28,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05. CSS Industries has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.27.
CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CSS Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
CSS Industries Company Profile
CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.
