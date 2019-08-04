Zacks: CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Given $5.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $5.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSS Industries an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CSS Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 28,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05. CSS Industries has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CSS Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

