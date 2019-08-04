Zacks: CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Given $30.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 184 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCNE shares. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CNB Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in CNB Financial by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $27.51. 14,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $429.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

