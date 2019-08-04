Zacks: Brokerages Expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.71 Million

Brokerages expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to report $366.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.82 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $409.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,776.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Timkensteel by 49.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Timkensteel by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Timkensteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Timkensteel by 1,012.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Timkensteel in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 667,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,277. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $288.74 million, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

