Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will announce $165.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.25 million and the highest is $165.80 million. Global Eagle Entertainment reported sales of $165.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year sales of $666.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $670.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $659.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million.

ENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.00 price target on Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Eagle Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

NASDAQ ENT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 455,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,488. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69.

In other news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 28,981,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $7,245,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy bought 400,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,249,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,613.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,711,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,110. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.95% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

