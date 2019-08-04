Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. Colony Credit Real Estate posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 138.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLNC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.04. 243,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,267. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.44. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.