Zacks: Analysts Set $46.00 Target Price for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.93 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 156 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research report on Saturday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in First Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in First Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 23,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Financial by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $520.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

