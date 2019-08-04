Zacks: Analysts Expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.44). Retrophin posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.41). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTRX. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Retrophin from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Retrophin stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 284,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,603. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $811.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Retrophin news, COO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $35,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,319 shares of company stock valued at $244,378. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Retrophin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,944,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,284 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

