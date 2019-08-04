Zacks: Analysts Expect Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Bancolombia reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CIB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

CIB stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. 201,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3339 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 398.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth approximately $5,831,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,577,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

