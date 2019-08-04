YGGDRASH Reaches Market Cap of $4.43 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $221,272.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.01385558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000514 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

