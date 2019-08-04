Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, July 29th. GMP Securities lowered Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 21,473,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,115,083. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.