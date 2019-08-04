Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. 58,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,220. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $782.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $683,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

