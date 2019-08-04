Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up about 2.0% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,785,000 after buying an additional 3,093,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after buying an additional 2,294,950 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $111,757,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 133.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 814,492 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $96,044,000 after buying an additional 466,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,648 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after buying an additional 462,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,587 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

