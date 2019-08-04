Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 712,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $24.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 59,313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 92,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $23,694,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

