X-CASH (XCASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,780.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. X-CASH has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $10,780.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00308206 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 40,000,425,770 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

