Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $315.70

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.70 and traded as high as $304.40. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at $304.40, with a volume of 1,153 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.