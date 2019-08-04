WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.05 for the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.45.

NYSE:WPC traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. 1,623,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.034 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

